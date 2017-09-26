FCTA to revoke land allocation to institutions

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) may soon begin to review land allocations to government institutions and other stakeholders that have held unto land titles without any intention to start any tangible development on the land.

The Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, disclosed this in Abuja when the Commandant, National Defence College visited him. Bello stated that he might be forced to revoke the allocations already made without any effort to develop the space by the allottees.

The Minister also said that there were several international agencies that are willing to get such allocations and develop it, without allowing illegal squatters to take over such spaces.

According to the Minister: “The reality is that getting land where infrastructure is developed partially or about to be developed is going to be increasingly difficult.

“Land is no longer available in phase 1, phase 2, phase 3, and even in some parts of phase 4 of Abuja. We are now planning phase five. But then, we sat down and reflected and we said if you keep on opening phases and you don’t provide infrastructure, at the end of the day, you just have pockets of slums all over the city. That’s why as an administration, we are not keen on giving land because we are not sure of when infrastructure is going to be there.”

“As you can see, the legislative college is almost done. If you notice, you will see that the Korean Model School also is almost done. A lot of developments are going on around the area,” he said.

The Minister went further to explain that the allocated lands cannot be allowed to remain fallow, as that gives illegal squatters chance to poach into the places.

“The villages that you see springing up there are all illegal and if we all agree that they are illegal, then it’s better for us so that we treat them as such. Normally, it’s the construction and the activity in your permanent site and all the other major institutions that are coming up there that are attracting these people.

“If we all keep quiet and we don’t do anything, they will continue to grow. But they are really not supposed to be there and they are usually people that work in your site or work for some of the other construction sites there”.

Earlier in his remark, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, said the team was on a familiarity visit to the Minister to explain what they have been doing and also raise issues for the attention of the FCT Minister.

“As our landlord, we have continued to enjoy your support and we are very grateful, particularly the relationship between the Administration and the College. The College has continued to grow in strength and in terms of the scope of our activities.

“We have benefited from all the good things the territory has offered us, particularly the physical properties we have, the permanent site is somewhere in Piwoyi and we hope in the coming years, we will relocate there fully,” he said

