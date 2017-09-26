FDI: Firm expands $6bn Eko Atlantic’s infrastructure drive

Dayo Ayeyemi

Promoters set to deliver  two new iconic buildings – Eko Pearl Tower 11 and Alpha 1, a Grade-A commercial building by November

In a bid to boost international interests in the $6billlion Eko Atlantic City project and improve the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), its developer, Messrs South Energyx Nigeria Limited,  has  stepped up the city’s  infrastructure drive, New Telegraph has learnt.

According to one of the officers of the company , who identified herself as ‘Ms. Joan”, it has completed the canal system running through the spine of the project among other facilities.

Besides, she hinted that two new iconic buildings, which have reached advance stage of completion, would  be delivered by their developers in next two months (November 2017).

Due to these achievements  coupled with the need to further attract foreign interests to the country, she said the company  would be showcasing  the city  as a viable real estate investment destination  to Nigerians in Diaspora and other international investors  in London  early next month

Joan told  this newspaper in Lagos that the infrastructure  development of Eko Atlantic City phase 1 and 11   had reached 80 per cent completion stage, including water system, road networks and bridges.

According to her, phase two of Eko Pearl Tower  would be delivered, with the addition of a new  grade-A commercial complex  to be known as “Alpha One”.

Joan  said: “By November  another iconic building Eko tower and Alpha 1, a grade-a commercial complex will be delivered. “Already, people are living  and working  in the city through the completion of Eko Tower one, which was delivered last year.

“The  canal system that runs across the city has been completed, including road, power supply , optic fibre and others.”

She explained that the company had made significant progress in its infrastructural development , adding  that 14 bridge structures have been built in just two years. According to Joan, the bridges were built to international standards, within phase one and two, which extends to over five million square metres,representing half of the entire planned city development.

On-going developments by other clients in Eko Atlantic City include the Azuri Peninsula and  the Eko Energy Estate.

Phase one  and two of the city, which is divided into eight districts (Harbour Lights, Business Districts, Eko Drive, Marina, Ocean Front, Down town, Eko Energy Estate and Avenues), are planned for mixed-use with commercial, residential, entertainment and leisure activities to make the it a 24/7 lively environment.

With the new bridges , she stated that all the districts have become accessible by road, pointing out that the bridge works have formed a major element of the works and it has also enabled all major avenues to overpass the canal system running through the entire project..

Eko Atlantic City, one of the world’s most advanced new cities is being built adjacent to Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria. It is expected to provide homes to about 450,000 residents, and 300,000 commuters.

Eko Pearl Towers, the first residential development in Eko Atlantic City, is a set of high-rise buildings, privately owned and developed by the leading Eko Pearl Construction Company. The development, which is situated about 500 meters away from the financial center of Lagos on Eko Atlantic City, consists of five high rise residential towers, each topped with deluxe penthouse types, two  and amp; three bedroom apartments exuding a luxurious home experience with a view of the Lagos coastline.

