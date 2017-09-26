FDI: Firm expands $6bn Eko Atlantic’s infrastructure drive

Promoters set to deliver two new iconic buildings – Eko Pearl Tower 11 and Alpha 1, a Grade-A commercial building by November

In a bid to boost international interests in the $6billlion Eko Atlantic City project and improve the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), its developer, Messrs South Energyx Nigeria Limited, has stepped up the city’s infrastructure drive, New Telegraph has learnt.

According to one of the officers of the company , who identified herself as ‘Ms. Joan”, it has completed the canal system running through the spine of the project among other facilities.

Besides, she hinted that two new iconic buildings, which have reached advance stage of completion, would be delivered by their developers in next two months (November 2017).

Due to these achievements coupled with the need to further attract foreign interests to the country, she said the company would be showcasing the city as a viable real estate investment destination to Nigerians in Diaspora and other international investors in London early next month

Joan told this newspaper in Lagos that the infrastructure development of Eko Atlantic City phase 1 and 11 had reached 80 per cent completion stage, including water system, road networks and bridges.

According to her, phase two of Eko Pearl Tower would be delivered, with the addition of a new grade-A commercial complex to be known as “Alpha One”.

Joan said: “By November another iconic building Eko tower and Alpha 1, a grade-a commercial complex will be delivered. “Already, people are living and working in the city through the completion of Eko Tower one, which was delivered last year.

“The canal system that runs across the city has been completed, including road, power supply , optic fibre and others.”

She explained that the company had made significant progress in its infrastructural development , adding that 14 bridge structures have been built in just two years. According to Joan, the bridges were built to international standards, within phase one and two, which extends to over five million square metres,representing half of the entire planned city development.

On-going developments by other clients in Eko Atlantic City include the Azuri Peninsula and the Eko Energy Estate.

Phase one and two of the city, which is divided into eight districts (Harbour Lights, Business Districts, Eko Drive, Marina, Ocean Front, Down town, Eko Energy Estate and Avenues), are planned for mixed-use with commercial, residential, entertainment and leisure activities to make the it a 24/7 lively environment.

With the new bridges , she stated that all the districts have become accessible by road, pointing out that the bridge works have formed a major element of the works and it has also enabled all major avenues to overpass the canal system running through the entire project..

Eko Atlantic City, one of the world’s most advanced new cities is being built adjacent to Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria. It is expected to provide homes to about 450,000 residents, and 300,000 commuters.

Eko Pearl Towers, the first residential development in Eko Atlantic City, is a set of high-rise buildings, privately owned and developed by the leading Eko Pearl Construction Company. The development, which is situated about 500 meters away from the financial center of Lagos on Eko Atlantic City, consists of five high rise residential towers, each topped with deluxe penthouse types, two and amp; three bedroom apartments exuding a luxurious home experience with a view of the Lagos coastline.

