Federal intervention not enough to clear salary arrears – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that much as he appreciated financial intervention from the Federal Government, they have not been enough to clear salary arrears which he inherited at the inception of his administration. He spoke at the inauguration of Provinces 3 and 4 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the state, held separately in Gboko and Makurdi.

Ortom explained that he inherited salary, pension and gratuity arrears of N69 billion, which he offset substantially with the intervention which included the bailout and Paris Club refunds pointing out however that shortfalls from the monthly allocations had made it impossible to clear the arrears.

He stated that at the time he took over the monthly wage bill of the state including pensions, overheads and gratuity was N8. 2 billion without the implementation of the minimum wage for teachers which when implemented further increased the bill to about N8. 5 billion. According to him, after a series of screening exercises, the bill had been reduced to about N7. 8 billion which still remained one of the highest alongside industrialized states like Kano, Kaduna, and Ogun states while the total monthly allocation to the stands at an average of N6 billion.

He said following the development, the state government reached an understanding with the state workers whose leaders have been involved in the disbursement of state funds that two months allocations would be combined to pay one month’s full salary, which he has kept since 2015, adding that sometimes more is paid with the interventions. Ortom appealed to the people of the state to continue to trust God, who would help him to surmount all the current challenges of statecraft, just as he had overcome all the previous difficulties in his life.

