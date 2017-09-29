‘Why FG should declare public holiday for Islamic New Year’

YOUMBAS says declaration would be in line with the rule of law, fairness and justice to Muslims in Nigeria

The Federal Government should declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic Hijrah Calendar, as a public holiday in line with rule of law, fairness and justice to Muslims in Nigeria, Muslim groups across the country have demanded.

The groups, which included the Young Muslim Brothers and Sisters (YOUMBASS), Muslim Consultative Forum (MCF), Federation of Muslim Women in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), said this in separate Hijrah 1439 A.H messages.

Others are Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) and Muslim Community of Oyo state (MUSCOYS).

“Muharram 1, is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country”, MMPN said in its statement signed by its President, Abdurrahman Balogun, urging the Federal Government to give recognition to Muslim New Year in the interest of fairness.

FOMWAN, through her National Amirah, Hajia Aminat Omoti and Alhaja Sururah Oyero, National PRO, decried some schools, especially government-owned, for denying Muslim girls of wearing head scarf (hijab) in line with the dictates of their faith as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

