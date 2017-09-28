FG declares Oct.2 public holiday

As part of activities to mark the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary, the Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2, public holiday.

October 1, which is the anniversary is Sunday, a non-working day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration in a statement yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abubakar Magaji.

The statement quoted Dambazau as congratulating the citizenry on the anniversary and urged the public to work towards strengthening the bonds of unity and peaceful co-existence.

