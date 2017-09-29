FG to issue $2.5bn Eurobond for capital projects

The Federal Government will issue Eurobond to raise $2.5 billion before the end of 2017 to fund critical infrastructure in the country, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said yesterday. This is just as the central government advocated for an urgent action towards economic development and diversification as the country gradually exits recession. DMO’s Director-General, Ms. Patience Oniha, stated this at the 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference & Awards organised by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in Lagos.

Oniha said that the borrowing would enable the country bridge the gap in the 2017 budget presently facing liquidity problem to finance some capital projects. She said that the proposed Eurobond issuance would complement the $1.5 billion raised from the international market in March 2017.

Oniha stated that the nation’s Treasury Bills portfolio presently stood at N3.7 trillion, noting that it planned to refinance it with foreign borrowing to reduce pressure on the domestic market. She said that Nigeria needed to build stronger and responsive institutions that could support infrastructure agenda of the government.

The DMO boss added that government had proposed to channel new borrowings into capital investments instead of consumption. “The debt ratio is not tangible and adequate components of borrowing because it is not going into funding others than capital investment.

Let us channel new borrowings into capital investment instead of consumption,” Oniha said. On the N100 billion Sukuk Bond, she said that the Federal Government had identified 25 road projects to be funded with the proceeds.

She said that among the roads listed was Ore–Sagamu road, Kaduna bypass, Enugu Port Harcourt road, Kano–Maiduguri, Benin– Lokoja road, among others. According to her, government has also decided to finance other Trunk A roads that would provide support that is needed to accelerate nation’s developmental goals.

She said Nigeria needed to build stronger and responsive institutions that can support infrastructure agenda of the government. “We need to build the business in terms of products that meets specific needs of investors,” she stated. Oniha said that the acceptance of the offer was an indication of the viability of the instrument as an investment option as well as a demonstration of utmost faith in the economy. Speaking earlier, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo called for an urgent action towards economic development and diversification as the country exits recession.

Osibanjo, who was also represented by Oniha, said that assessing the debt capital market was needed to bring the desired economic growth and diversification.He said that with the growing population, the private sector participation was also needed to complement government efforts in area of infrastructure development.

The vice president stated that the private sector was efficient in handling projects anywhere in the world. Osinbajo added that the current determination of the Federal Government on the ease of doing business was to enable more investment flow into the country.

“Ease of doing business makes it easy for business start-ups to grow their business,” Osinbajo said. The Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, noted that government was restructuring the economy to give nation’s development a leap.

Like this: Like Loading...