FG mulls $10b annual oil output, fields cap investment review

Kachikwu: Nigeria not yet out of the woods

How Nigeria, for the third time in a row, escaped Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) sledge hammer on quota cut

The Federal Government is considering a review of $10 billion projected annual investment on oil production and fields’ cap investments in Nigeria, New Telegraph has learnt.

The ministry of petroleum resources, which revealed this in a document, quoted the Minister of state for petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to have said that Nigeria was not yet out of the woods on production ceiling given to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Kachikwu had earlier said that it requires an investment of about $10 billion per year for over three years, for Nigeria to begin production of crude oil in a new oil field. He was reacting to the clamour that the country has not developed any new oil fields in the past 15 years.

“Just to get fields online and cap them will require an average of about $10 billion per year in investments over the next three to four years,” he noted.

The minister, however, said at the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC and Non OPEC Countries, which ended in Vienna last Friday that Nigeria was not yet out of the woods despite the 1.8 million barrels per day new oil production peak in August.

The 1.802 million barrels per day output in the month of August, Kachikwu said, was not enough justification for a call by some countries for Nigeria to be brought into the fold.

Investments plans, including the projected $10 billion annual spending, are subject to review with intention to give the country the best, he said.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC and Non OPEC Countries, the document added, however, endorsed “Nigeria’s position that the exemption granted it at the November 2016 Ministerial Conference and extended by the May Ministerial Conference should be sustained until it stabilizes its crude” oil production.

“Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the meeting, had argued that although Nigeria’s production recovery efforts have made some appreciable progress since last October, Nigeria is not yet out of the woods,” the statement read.

Dr. Kachikwu emphasized that Nigeria, as one of the older members of OPEC would continue to work for the good of the Organization and its member countries, respecting whatever agreements and resolutions are collectively made.

He stated that Nigeria will be prepared to cap its crude production when it has stabilized at 1.8 million barrels per day.

Minister Kachikwu said that although Nigeria is not a member of the five nation Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, he had gladly accepted the invitation of the co-chairs of the Committee and the OPEC Conference President to attend the meeting because he believed that the committee was doing a good job and needed to be support and also to clarify Nigeria’s position on its crude oil production.

The meeting noted that overall compliance by OPEC and Non OPEC participating Countries to the Agreement on crude oil production cut for the month of August was 116 per cent, the highest since the agreement came into effect last January. It further noted that the objectives of the Accord was steadily being achieved with the gradual draw-down of inventories by nearly 50 per cent since the agreement came into effect.

The bulletin of the OPEC, published during its 7th Annual International Seminar had earlier quoted Dr. Kachikwu to have said that the Federal Government was targeting three million barrels per day of crude oil production.

Although Nigeria’s current production level is about 2.2million per day, the government, the minister said, was targeting an increase to 3m b/d.

“Investment is needed to maintain essential work. Nigeria’s normal production level is 2.2m b/d, and the government would like to raise it to 3m b/d”, he said.

Meanwhile, OPEC and other oil producers are clearing a glut that has weighed on crude prices for three years and may wait until January before deciding whether to extend their output curbs beyond the first quarter of 2018, OPEC ministers said at the weekend.

The OPEC, Russia and several other producers have cut production by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) since the start of 2017, helping lift oil prices by 15 percent in the past three months.

OPEC and its allies have been considering extending the deal beyond the end of March when it is due to expire.

Russia’s energy minister said no decision was expected before January, although other ministers suggested such a decision could be taken before the end of this year.

“I think we can return to this issue not earlier than January next year,” Russia’s Alexander Novak said when asked about a timeline for any decision on extending the pact to curb supplies.

Speaking after the meeting of oil ministers in Vienna, he also said OPEC and the other producers needed to continue working closely together well into 2018.

“We need not only to keep up the pace but continue our coordinated joint actions in full, but also work out a strategy for the future, to which we will stick starting from April 2018,” he said, adding oil demand was rising at a “high pace”.

Other ministers said a decision on extending cuts could be taken in November when OPEC holds its next formal meeting.

“In November, we’re going to take decisions,” Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told reporters, adding the group was “evaluating all the options” including an extension to the pact.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 is now trading at more than $56 a barrel, although it is still half the level it was in mid-2014.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq, who chaired the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, said supply cuts were helping cut global crude inventories to their five-year average, OPEC’s stated target.

He said there were a “number of positives” in the market, including stock levels in industrialized OECD states in August that were 170 million barrels above the five-year average, down from 340 million barrels in January.

