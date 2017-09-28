FG raises N243.7bn at bond auction

●CBN plans N130bn T-bills auction Oct 4

The Federal Government raised N243.7 billion at a bond auction yesterday almost double the amount it had initially sought, as local funds and foreign investors piled into longer-term debt to lock in higher returns, traders said.

Nigeria’s borrowing costs have fallen from as high as 18 per cent a few months ago as inflation has slowed, helping the government raise money to cover a gap in its budget.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) had offered N135 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037, on offer. However, total investor demand stood at N394.8 billion, prompting the debt office to increase the size of the offer.

The DMO paid 15.98 per cent for the 2021 bond, 15.90 per cent for the 2027 issue and 15.92 per cent for the 2037 debt.

Investors bought more of the benchmark 20-year bond at the auction betting that the inflation outlook in the West African country is improving, traders said.

Last August inflation slipped for the seventh month running, to 16.01 per cent.

A lawmaker in a motion last Tuesday said Nigeria needs to lower its interest rates and cut domestic debt to stimulate lending for private sector investment, which would help boost economic growth.

But the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said loosening its policy now would worsen inflation and drive bond yields into negative territory, which could lead to capital flight and hurt the currency. It kept its main interest rate on hold at 14 percent last Tuesday.

Africa’s biggest economy grew in the second quarter, climbing out of recession as oil revenues rose, but the pace of growth was slow, suggesting the recovery remains fragile.

The country plans to borrow both locally and from offshore sources to help fund its budget deficit, which has widened due to lower oil prices slashing government revenues and weakening the naira currency.

Earlier, the DMO said Nigeria’s debut N100 billion sovereign sukuk issue launched last week was more than 5.8 percent oversubscribed, suggesting it may tap this demand more to help narrow the budget gap.

In a related development, the apex bank yesterday announced that it plans to sell N130.37 billion worth of treasury bills at an auction on October 4.

In a statement, the banking watchdog said it plans to offer N28.69 billion in three-month paper, N33.49 billion in six-month bill and N68.18 billion in one-year note, adding that results of the auction will be announced on the same day.

The CBN issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government to finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity.

