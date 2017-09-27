FG releases N336bn capital funds to MDA s in Q1 budget

…Power, Housing, Defence get highest allocation

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of N336 billion being capital component of 2017 budget to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) till date. The releases were confirmed in a statement issued yesterday by Mrs. Patricia Deworitshe, Deputy Director (Information).

The balance of N14 billion, the statement added, is being processed, pending resolution of some formalities within the agencies concerned. Giving details of releases to various agencies of government, Power, Works and Housing received the largest allocation of N90 billion; followed by Defence and Security which got N71 billion; while Transport got N30 billion. Furthermore, Agriculture received N30 billion and Water Resources got N12 billion. Other sectors combined, received a total sum of N103 billion.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said the prioritization of the release of available funds was made in accordance with the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). She said the Federal Government will continue to focus on capital expenditure spending on priority sectors to stimulate economic activities and job creation.

“Despite fiscal constraints, the Federal Government was able to fully cash-back the budgeted capital releases so far made, which is a reflection of the current administration’s commitment to economic development,” the minister said.

Like this: Like Loading...