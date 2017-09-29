FG sacks Oni, appoints Magbojuri Acting DG of NAFDAC

The Federal Government has directed the Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) Mrs. Yetunde Oni, to immediately proceed on retirement, and approved the appointment of Mr. Ademola Magbojuri as the new Acting Director General. Oni served in acting capacity for 18 months following the sack of NAFDAC’s substantive Director General, Dr. Paul Orhii.

The directive, which was contained in a letter dated 28 September, 2017, is not unconnected from the recent labour unrest and indefinite strike embarked upon by the Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), demanding among other things, the removal of Mrs Oni, who clocked the retirement age of 60 last week.

A letter obtained by New Telegraph yesterday in Abuja reads: “ I write to refer to your letter Ref No. NAFDAC/AgDg3/441/Vol 1 dated 28th August, 2017 on the above subject and to inform you that approval has been granted for you to proceed on retirement immediately.

“Meanwhile, you are to hand over to the most senior director in the agency.” Magbojuri, who is the most senior director in NAFDAC, until this appointment, was in charge of the agency’s Training and Research Institute in Kaduna.

