FG set to launch new plan on ease of doing business

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to launch new sets of action plans to implement its policies on Ease of Doing Business in the country. The government yesterday at the presidential villa, took stock on the achievements of the Presidential Enabling Businesses Environment Council, PEBEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, who briefed State House Correspondents after an expanded meeting of the council, attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen, said after having a successful enabling business environment, government was set to launch the second action plan on ease of doing business in October this year.

The Minister said that the essence of it was to make it easy for both small and medium enterprises to have a conducive environment and promote investment in the country. He said: “We have had a very success enabling business environment council meeting.

As you can see, it was an expanded meeting where the Chief Justice of Nigeria was there, the representative of the Senate President was there, the representatives of both Kano State and Lagos State governments were also there. The heads of agencies were there. The meeting was chaired by His Excellency the Vice President and it was a stock taking meeting

