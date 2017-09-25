FG to set up oil development institute in Bayelsa

The Federal Government at the weekend said plans were underway to develop fingerprint of the nation’s crude oil and establish an oil and gas development institute in Bayelsa State. Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, speaking in Yenagoa, the BayelsaStatecapital, saidthere wasalreadyanexistinglaboratoryatthebio- resourcescentre, Odi, where the finger prints would be developed. He added that thefingerprintwouldhelp detect crude oil thieves.

Commissioning the biotech laboratory at the Research Centre, Odi, the minister said: “by the end of the year, we should have finger printing of the crude oil we produce so thatif anybodystealsit, wewill identify it because even crude oil can have finger prints and with the equipment we have here now, we can do it in Nigeria.” The proposed oil and gas development institute, which he said will be located at Odi, will help in creating jobs and suppressing poverty in the region.

He said: “The research we are doing is not only for agriculture, but 90 per cent science and technology. This laboratory will help us in our medical science and in our environment. I feel very happy because for me Nigeria is changing.” Also, the minister said with the facility on ground at the research centre, Nigeria will be able to do many things including Genoa mapping of all the crops and rare plants that cannot be found anywhere in the world.

Maintaining that the commissionedfacilitywasveryimportant for the development of the country, Onu said few days ago, the Ministry of Science and Technology signed three memorandaof understandings (MoUs) with corporate bodies to commercialise the research findings.

