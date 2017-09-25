FG spends N6.6bn on school feeding programme

The Federal Government, yesterday said that it has spent about N6.643 billion on the implementation of the school feeding programme across the country. It said over 19,000 schools have so far been covered under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

A statement by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, explained that “a total of N6,643,432,789 have been disbursed by the Federal Government since the school feeding programme kicked off late last year.”

He noted that out of the 3,325 schools captured in the scheme, Kaduna State has the highest number of schools so far covered under the programme, as well as the highest number of schoolchildren (835,508) who have been fed.

About 2,918,842 schoolchildren from 19,881 schools in the 14 pilot states of the federation have so far benefitted from the school feeding programme, which is part of N500 billion budgeted annually for the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

“It is closely followed by Benue State where 2,220 schools have been covered and 240,827 schoolchildren have been fed.

“Zamfara State also recorded a high number, with 1,952 schools covered and 198,788 pupils fed under the programme.

“Similarly, Bauchi State recorded impressive figures with 1,904 schools already covered, while 307,013 schoolchildren in the state have so far benefitted from the programme,” the statement added.

Akande also said a total of 1,850 schools have been covered and 151,438 pupils have been fed in Osun State.

“In the same vein, 1,479 schools have been covered and 171,835 pupils fed so far in Taraba State, while a total of 1,403 schools have been covered in Oyo State where 107,983 pupils have been fed.

“In Anambra State, 807 schools have been covered and 103,742 schoolchildren have been fed so far, while in Enugu State, 108,898 pupils in 622 schools have been fed.

“In Ebonyi State, the school feeding programme has so far covered 1,050 schools and 163,137 schoolchildren have been fed.

“In Ogun State, 903 schools have so far been covered with 231,660 pupils fed. Also, a total of 95,134 schoolchildren in 882 schools have been fed in Plateau State.”

The breakdown shows that Delta and Abia states recorded 742 schools each, with 141,663 and 61,316 schoolchildren fed respectively.

The presidential spokesman explained that with the commencement of a new academic session this month, it is expected that more schools will benefit from the programme, as more states would be added to the list, in line with the Federal Government’s target that 5.5 million schoolchildren would be fed by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has explained that one of the reasons the Buhari administration’s Homegrown School Feeding Programme was conceived is to address problems of malnutrition. especially regarding primary school pupils.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday while receiving a delegation of Nigerian human nutritionists led by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

Abubakar had detailed the concerns of Nigerian professional human nutritionists on malnutrition challenges and how Nigeria is faring regarding the global nutrition targets.

The delegation urged the Federal Government to inaugurate a National Council on Nutrition to address the situation.

In his response, the Vice President noted that the problems of malnutrition are part of the reasons “why we have the Homegrown School Feeding Programme to deal with the issues of human nutrition.”

He added that the Federal Government would be ready to collaborate with states where nutrition issues are most urgent in prioritising the implementation of the school feeding programme.

Osinbajo stated that government would consider inaugurating the National Council on Nutrition, urging the experts to come up with an action plan to effectively address the malnutrition challenges in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...