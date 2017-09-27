FIDA to prosecute Ekiti lawmaker for fondling widow’s breast

Ekiti State Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has said it would leave no stone unturned until a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Dare Pelemo, was arrest and prosecuted over allegations of sexual harassment and brutalisation of a widow, Mrs. Mercy Ilesanmi. Pelemo, representing Ekiti East Constituency 2, on September 6, allegedly fondled with the breasts of the woman within the premises of the Assembly Complex. According to Ilesanmi, she raised the alarm to condemn the act, but the lawmaker persisted and allegedly mobilised thugs to beat her up and tear her clothes in the office of the Majority Leader, Mr. Tunji Akinyele, where she had gone to lodge a complaint.

FIDA legal officer in Ekiti, Mrs. Kemi Atitebi, yesterday disclosed that the “body received a complaint of sexual harrassment and assault of Mrs. Ilesanmi against Pelemo, but the legislator shunned the invitation to come and defend himself against the allegation.”

Atitebi went on: “FIDA Ekiti received the complaint of sexual harassment and assault against Hon. Dare Pelemo and the complainant is Mrs. Mercy Ilesanmi, saying she was assaulted and stripped naked right within the premises of the Assembly complex.

“FIDA wrote a letter to invite the respondent for us to hear his own side of the story and to mediate in the matter. The woman is a widow and mother of children and her dignity has been violated for the fact that she was stripped naked. FIDA strongly condemns any form of assault against women in the state.”

