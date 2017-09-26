FIFA rankings not true reflection of Eagles’ status – Onazi

Following Nigeria’s recent drop on the monthly FIFA rankings, Super Eagles’ assistant captain, Ogenyi Onazi, has dismissed the exercise, saying it is not a true reflection and position of the team’s current form and achievement.

Speaking to AOIFootball.com from his base in Turkey, the midfielder, said that the team had had more wins than losses in recent matches which should have reflected their actual position on the monthly rankings, but that he was shocked to see the team dropped six places to 44th.

“I find this worrisome. How can we drop from 38th to 44th after recording almost 70 percent wins this year in all our matches and even against great oppositions like Togo, Cameroon and even recorded a draw in a friendly against highly-rated Senegal?

“I thought it should be an accumulation of our games, including the wins against Zambia and Algeria,” the Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder reasoned.

The former Lazio FC of Italy player, however sounded optimistic that the Super Eagles would have a good ranking ahead of the World Cup draw after sealing her qualification spot for next year’s soccer showpiece in Russia.

“I hope the rankings at the end of the qualifiers will be fair to us to get a favourable draw, after we must have qualified for the World Cup by the grace of God,” he said.

Nigeria will file out against the Chipolopolo of Zambia next month at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, a game that should seal the World Cup ticket after victory is ensured.

Like this: Like Loading...