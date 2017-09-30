FIFA U-20 Women W’Cup: Danjuma going for win against Tanzania

Nigeria’s Falconets head coach Christopher Danjuma has said his side is in buoyant mood going into the decisive World Cup qualifier against Tanzania. The Nigerians will be the guests of the East Africans in Sunday’s FIFA U-20 World Cup first round reverse fixture clash in Dar es Salaam.

The Falconets took a giant step towards qualifying for the second round with an emphatic 3-0 win in the first fixture clash a fortnight ago in Benin City, Edo state.

Danjuma said his side would approach the reverse fixture clash in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, like a cup final. “The preparation is in high gear and the mood buoyant heading into Sunday’s clash.

“We are no longer thinking of the first clash. Rather we are going there as if the first leg had not been played. “We are not going to take the Tanzanians for granted but go all out to achieve further victory right there at their backyard. “I’m confident that we will cross the Tanzanian hurdle on Sunday. “We are not making new changes but to restrategise to suit the new challenge expected in Dar es Salaam.

“Nigerians have been supportive, we still ask for their prayers and support as we are determined to make them proud,” said the NWPL side, Nasarawa Amazons coach. The aggregate winners of the clash will confront the winners of the encounter between Morocco and Senegal in the second-round qualifying match.

Like this: Like Loading...