FIIRO targets 5m jobs yearly

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Oshodi has developed an industrial blueprint that can create five million jobs annually in the country.

Its Director-General, Prof. Gloria Elemo, disclosed this when the House of Representatives’ Committee on Science and Technology paid an official visit to the institute at its Oshodi Head Office.

In a statement, FIIRO said that the jobs would be created through processing and value addition to the nation’s raw materials.

According to Elemo, the blueprint is designed to reduce unemployment and stimulate economic activities through value addition to raw materials of relative advantage in the nation’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).

He said : “We have carried out a comprehensive survey on raw materials of relative abundance in all the 774 LGAs in Nigeria; we have identified FIIRO technologies that are suitable for processing the raw materials for establishment of micro, small, medium and large enterprises.

“FIIRO has developed over 250 technologies in its 61 years of existence and these technologies could create about five million jobs annually directly and indirectly. This will ensure economic independence through a drastic reduction in imported goods, thereby saving foreign exchange.”

She said the institute is prepared to deploy its technologies to support the realisation of the objectives of the government’s Change agenda.

