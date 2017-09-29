Financial inclusion: Kenya ahead of Nigeria, others

Five years ago, CBN launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to reduce exclusion rate by 2020

A research carried out by the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) has placed Kenya ahead of Nigeria and other countries in digital innovation for financial inclusion in Africa.

According to bankingtechnology report, in arriving at the ranking, CGAP had earlier in the year invited firms and organisations to submit proposals for digital innovations they believe have the most potential to advance financial inclusion in Africa. The experts said they received nearly 200 proposals, with ideas ranging from blockchain ecosystems to new uses of satellite images and GPS functionalities.

It noted that the highest number of proposals came from Kenya, which CGAP said this was not surprising since Kenya’s mature mobile money ecosystem is a big enabler of innovations that use digital payments platforms, adding that other countries with developed mobile money markets such as Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania followed Kenya.

Beyond these, 25 other countries were represented, showing that innovations are spreading beyond the most active start-up hubs.

The report further hinted that fintech firms, including many start-ups, “seem to be driving innovation in sub-Saharan Africa” as they submitted most of the proposals (56 per cent), followed by financial services providers (18 per cent), non-governmental organisations (13 per cent) and technology services providers (nine per cent).

According to CGAP, while most people are served by traditional financial services providers, fin tech companies are making the biggest push in innovations.

However, “This is not to say that banks and microfinance institutions (MFIs) are not involved”. A large portion of fintech firms have business-to-business models and are partnering with banks and MFIs to bring new services to market.

In the last few years, concerted efforts had been made to improve on financial education in Nigeria as part of the agenda to expand the financial inclusion process

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, who has continued to lament the drawback, said in March that financial education remained of great importance to the bank, until financial services becomes affordable to the un-banked in the society.

“We are concerned about the level of financial inclusion because individuals and households lacking adequate access to affordable and convenient formal financial services would be severely constrained in participating fully in the economy.

He said: “This will imply that the financial sector would be constrained in terms of expansion, as the disposable income in the hands of excluded persons could constitute greater savings and wider deposit base for banks.

“To address our financial inclusion challenges, we have continued to implement various initiatives to ensure that as much of the eligible target population has the opportunity to access a variety of financial services.

“These services range from credit, savings and payments, remittances, pensions, capital markets and insurance services.”

Emefiele said that for consumers to fully utilise these services, it was important that they increase their financial literacy skills, complemented by consumer protection measures of the CBN.

The apex bank in 2012 launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy aimed at further reducing the exclusion rate to 20 per cent by 2020.

Specifically, adult Nigerians with access to payment services is to increase from 21.6 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2020, while those with access to savings should increase from 24 per cent to 60 per cent.

Also, access to credit is targeted to increase from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, insurance from one per cent to 40 per cent and pensions from five per cent to 40 per cent, within the same period.

