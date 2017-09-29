Find 28-year-old surveyor’s killers, family begs police

Family of a 28-year-old surveyor, Akinyemi Olujiyigbe, yesterday narrated how he was murdered by assassins in his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Akinyemi was killed by some gunmen on September 8 in his home at the Alagbaka Extension in Akure, the state capital, according to the family.

The family members led by Dr. Tayo Olujuyigbe, said Akinyemi, a promising young man and breadwinner of the family, was killed by some suspected hired assassins on the night of September 8. The family asked the police to immediately find Akinyemi’s killers.

Tayo said the family suspected foul play because of the events leading to Akinyemi’s murder. According to the family, the gunmen came and asked of Akinyemi among the occupants of the house. He said: “The gunmen shouted at the residents: ‘who is Akin, the surveyor?’ They were told by others that he was not back home yet.

The assassins argued that they saw him when he entered the house and threatened to kill all of them if they failed to identify Akinyemi among them. “On their own, one of them identified Akin among the occupants and asked him to stand.

He led Akin inside the room to collect their money and some other valuables like laptop and two mobile phones such as Infinix 4GLTE and Techno power L9 with imel numbers. “After he brought Akin back to join others at sitting room, one of the gunmen shot him at close range which led to his death immediately.

One of the gunmen escaped through the backdoor while others went through the front door.” The family, however, expressed dismay at the delay at the investigation of the case since it was reported at the police. Also, they expressed regret that the police were narrowing the investigation to few suspects without inviting some family members who were threatening him before he was eventually killed by the gunmen.

