First baby delivered in Benue IDPs’ camp

Govt denies diverting relief materials

A 400 level student of Benue State University, Makurdi, Mrs. Agatha Dogo, has become the first woman to be delivered of a baby at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp housing victims of the flood disaster in the state.

The 23-year-old woman was among the 900 pregnant women in the IDPs’ Camp at the Makurdi Ultra- Modern International Market, is studying Religion and Philosophy. Speaking with our correspondent at the camp yesterday, Agatha said the baby girl named Rita, was her first child. She said the baby was delivered at the Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi and not in the camp.

But, according to her, she is strong and healthy. Agatha said last Sunday, while her husband was at work, she started feeling waist pains and quickly informed her husband who responded swiftly and rushed her to that hospital where she was delivered of the baby without complications.

Her husband, Mr. Robert Bem Dogo, who is a senior security officer in the investigation unit at the same university, told our correspondent that they came to stay in the camp as a result of the flood which he said had swept away most of their belongings including electronics, clothes, mattresses and food items among others all of which he said worth more than N300,000. Dogo, who thanked the Almighty God for the safe delivery, also commended the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Boniface Ortese, for the support given his family.

He added that he had been given enough relief materials to take care of his wife. Meanwhile, the state government has dispelled widespread allegation linking it to massive diversion of relief materials meant for victims of the flood disaster.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman, Benue State Flood Relief Management Committee, Mr. Benson Abounu, who flayed the rumour, explained that what was misconstrued as diversion by the inmates was the movement of some materials to another IDPs’ Camp in the town.

He disclosed that his attention was drawn to that particular incident last Sunday when the SEMA boss tried to move some relief materials to the Agan IDPs’ Camp but was resisted by the inmates who thought they were been diverted for other purposes. Abounu explained that though he ordered the return of those materials to the store as he was not informed of its movement and he never authorised it, the movement itself did not constitute diversion as the materials donated to the IDPs’ Camp at the Makurdi International Market was meant for all the flood victims in the state, including those at Agan as well as those in the 21 local government areas affected.

Abounu said he was angry because the SEMA boss flouted his directive that no material be taken out of the International Market camp without his knowledge. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick response to the flood disaster and Nigerians from all over the country for coming to the aid of the people.

The deputy governor disclosed that preparatory to decamping of the inmates, the government would carry out what he called “an integrity test” on the buildings affected by the flood to determine areas to assist the owners put them back to shape for habitation. He explained that government would offer assistance to those that lost either their houses or properties to enable them to begin life again.

