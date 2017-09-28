Fiscal policy comments: Analysts disagree with MPC

Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the decisions reached by members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the end of their meeting last Tuesday, analysts at FBNQuest have disagreed with the committee’s commendation of the Federal Government’s fiscal policy.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph, the experts noted that while they maintained their view that the Federal Government is “fiscally responsible”, they did not support the MPC’s claim that there has been a “steady implementation” of the 2017 budget, especially the capital component.

The analysts said : “In our view the MPC has overstated the impact of the fiscal stimulus…. Not for the first time, the communique looked to the rapid implementation of both the 2017 budget and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-20 (ERGP) to support growth and job creation. It applauded what it termed the steady implementation of the budget, notably the capital component.

“We have no evidence to support this praise and have the impression, in the absence of data to the contrary from the federal finance ministry, that implementation has been patchy. We have a deeper issue with the claim. Two months ago, the committee cited a provisional deficit in H1 2017 of N2.5trilion. If this remains the figure and since the committee supports fiscal responsibility, then we struggle to see how the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) can provide much of a fiscal boost to the economy in H2. Like any sensible organization, it is paying the salaries of its employees but we query how much further it can go.”

Besides, the analysts stated: “The budget has capital spending at N2.24trillion. This is not attainable in our view because we see the total revenue projection of N5.08triion as overly ambitious. (For the 12 months to May 2017, the CBN shows a total of N3.24triion.) We see an unspectacular increase in capital spending this budget year, with some benefits for the infrastructure, the ease of doing business and employment.”

Besides, they pointed out that the debt stock ratio of the Federal Government is very strong, with a burden in June 2017 (external and domestic combined) of 15.7 per cent of 2016 GDP.

According to the analysts: “This excludes the bonds issued by state governments, their bank borrowings, those of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the liabilities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC). We also understand that the 10-year pro-notes to be issued to meet contractor and other claims on government of N3.4trillion will be treated as sovereign but not FGN debt.

“These extras would raise the burden to around 25per cent of nominal GDP, which would still be very healthy in an EM context. In contrast, the debt service burden of the FGN is rapidly mounting. Payments have soared from N354billion in 2010 to N1.23trillion last year, and have become the principal weakness of the public finances. As a proportion of FGN revenues, they are projected to reach 35.4per cent this year although the first months of the year suggested a ratio closer to 40per cent. This would naturally worsen in the likely event of continuing underperformance on revenue collection. More than 90per cent of the burden is due on domestic debt.”

However, the FBNQuest analysts restated their view that the Federal Government is “fiscally responsible,” : “If revenue falls short of the ambitious proposals for the year, as seems clear, we are confident that the FGN would adjust its spending. Capital items would be the loser. We do not think that the threshold of 3per cent of GDP for the deficit set in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 is under threat.”

It will be recalled that the seven members of the MPC at this week’s meeting decided by six votes to one to hold the policy rate of 14 per cent and also left other policy parameters unchanged.

