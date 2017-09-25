Flood kills one, sacks 12 communities in Nasarawa, C’River

Flood occasioned by downpour which lasted several hours at the weekend has claimed one life in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. This came as flood ravaged 12 communities in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State following two days of heavy rain, while more than 3,000 farmlands were equally destroyed.

The incident, which occurred at Agwan Nungu in Lafia, also destroyed property worth millions of naira leaving rumble of buildings on its trail. Still shocked by the devastation, residents of Awan Nugun and environs were counting their losses when our correspondent visited the area. One of the victims, Aisha Mohammed, who lost her child to the flood, said that the flood ravaged the area after hours of heavy rainfall.

Mohammed, who came to Nasarawa State from Ibi in Taraba State to visit her relations, said the flood pulled down the house they were staying in and swept away valuables, including her child, who was found dead a few metres away from the compound after the rain.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Gabriel Akaaka, while sympathising with the family of the child, blamed residents for building on waterways. He advised residents to always seek approval from the appropriate authority before erecting structures to avoid flooding. Akaaka explained that the present administration was carrying out a holistic town planning of Lafia and other urban areas to ensure adequate planning of its cities, towns and villages.

The Cross River State rain, which fell on September 18 and 19, rendered hundreds of residents homeless and destroyed property worth millions of naira in communities such as Bago, Unu, Bagabo, Bakie, Bufua, and Kakwe-Beebo.

The Director General, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. John Inaku, said during an inspection of the affected areas yesterday that the economic survival of residents of the submerged communities had been seriously affected. Inaku said that more than 1,000 people had been displaced and were taking refuge in nearby communities. According to him, government has promised to address the plight of the people.

He said: “The deluge of September 18 and 19 has caused massive flooding in 12 communities in Cross River. Properties worth millions of naira were equally destroyed in the process. “The flood also destroyed farmlands; crops such as banana, cassava, plantain, yam, cocoa and others were also affected while some bridges were washed away. “The worst aspect of the flood is that it also destroyed streams which served as the only source of drinking water for the people, while the main access road was washed away as a result of landslide.”

One of the victims, the Chairman of Cross River Forestry Commission, Mr. Bette Obi, said the flood had wreaked serious havoc on residents of the area. Obi, who said his cocoa and plantain farms were destroyed by the flood, appealed to the state and Federal Government to come to their aid. He said: “As we speak, our farmlands have been washed away by flood.

The stream where we fetch water for drinking has been polluted. We urgently need government’s assistance in our communities to ameliorate our plights.” Another victim, traditional ruler of Bago community, Mr. Gabriel Ofre, said the flood had displaced his entire household and destroyed his property and other vital materials. Ofre appealed to SEMA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to their aid. He said residents of the area were peasant farmers, who lived on the meagre earnings from their farm produce.

