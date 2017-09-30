Flood submerges 166 villages in Niger

About 116 villages in Kede community of Mokwa Local Government Area in Niger State have been submerged by flood leaving a majority of the people homeless with their farmlands, livestock and properties worth millions of naira washed away.

Our correspondent gathered that, the flood which started in the early hours of Friday in Kede district did not claim any life. It should be noted that Kede is one of the most flood-prone areas in the state which is affected annually where farmlands, livestock and properties worth millions of naira are lost.

One of the victims, Yahaya Adamu Muregi, disclosed that they have been in their present village for centuries but that since the creation of the Jebba and Kanji dams they experience floods annually and it has made them great losers.

He stated that the FADAMA 111 Programme that had about 100 farmers in 10 clusters across 150 villages who were given farm input have their farms washed away. Muregi called on the state government to be committed in its promise to the resettlement programme so as to avoid future occurrences.

The traditional ruler of the community and Kuta of Kede, Muhammad Muregi expressed dismay over the untold hardship created by the flood. Another resident and victim, Alhaji Attahiru Isah in an interview lamented that their people currently live from hand to mouth as there was no food neither houses to sleep in, and that their farmlands are completely washed away. Also, the Chairman of Niger state traditional council and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, whose Emirate it occurred, however, bemoaned the level of destruction caused by the flood on his people.

The monarch described the situation as very unfortunate, adding that the flood was of two segments: the natural one caused by heavy downpour and the artificial one caused when the dams released its excess water. He warned that the released waters from the dams are endangering the lives of the people, destroying their farmlands, properties and displacing the entire community.

