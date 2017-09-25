Flooding: NEMA blames Okorocha for 3,200 displaced residents

The National E m e r g e n c y Management Agency (NEMA) has said that no fewer than 3,200 persons were affected and property worth over N50 million destroyed in last week flood which ravaged the Federal Housing Estate, Egbu in the Owerri North council area of Imo state. It, however, blamed the flood disaster on the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s ongoing urban renewal program. NEMA coordinator of Owerri operations office, Mr. Evans Ugoh disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend.

He explained that contractors working in various sites had destroyed central drainage system connected to empty the popular Otammiri River in the state. Ugoh insisted that the waterways had been disorganised in a way that had made flood to find its way to neighbourhoods where many houses were submerged. Heavy downpour which lasted for about 12 hours last Thursday had triggered heavy flooding in different areas of Owerri North particularly the Federal Housing Estate, Egbu including Aladimma Estate and the Amakohia area of the state.

NEMA regretted that contractors working at various sites in the ongoing Okorocha’s urban renewal programme had caused more harm than good. “The drainage are gone and most houses are built on waterways so we will continue to have this problems until the anomalies are corrected”, he said

