Food security: NAFDAC assures standardisation of export products

Kenneth Ofoma

ENUGU

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) has said that it would take the country to new level as a regulatory body by ensuring that the nation’s exports especially regulated packaged and prepackaged products were safe, of good quality, and meet specified international standards.

Also, the Agency said it was working with all relevant government’s agencies involved in product quality and safety to ensure the realization of safest Nigerian exports.

NAFDAC’s Deputy Director Ports Inspection Directorate, Abuja, Mrs. Carol C. Obelle stated this in a presentation at the South-East nationwide advocacy on agricultural quality control and standardization across the six geo-political zones, held at Oakland Hotel, Enugu recently.

Obelle said as the Act that setup NAFDAC empowered it to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals/detergents, medical devices and packaged water (known as regulated products); it was also mandated to certify packaged, semi-processed and processed food commodities for Export.

She said that the agency had to intensify standardization processes due to repeated rejections and Alert notifications received on this category of food products from European Union (EU) and USA and other countries.

She disclosed that most of these rejections were due to non-compliance to sanitary standards, contamination with insects and rodent filth followed by microbiological contamination, acidification, and pesticide violations.

“Effective regulation assures the quality and safety of regulated products, attracts foreign investment, encourages export of locally produced foods and stimulates growth of our local industry,” she said.

