Forget Tammy Abraham, Adepoju urges NFF

Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to forget about convincing Swansea youngster Tammy Abraham to dump England for the country.

The NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick, announced during the week that Abraham had agreed to dump England’s Three Lions for the Super Eagles but the 20-yearold issued a press statement a day after to deny that.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Adepoju, said there was no reason to feel bad about the development, insisting that the player could not be forced into taking decision regarding his international future. He said it was also important for the NFF to seek the view of Eagles’ Manager Gernot Rohr on the matter.

“It is not compulsory for Tammy to play for Nigeria; he has a decision to make, Rohr also has a role to play. The coach will decide whether he will play for the team or not even if he wanted to join the Eagles,” he said. He added: “If somebody is saying that Tammy should not play for Nigeria then good luck. Also, the country should move on, I know there are so many players that are willing to play for Nigeria.”

