Four things you need to know about studying in Ireland

After you finish your first degree, it’ll begin to dawn on you that you’re just one out of millions of Nigerians that have graduated from the university and are rushing head-long into the labour market.

If you’re smart, that is the point when you begin to ask yourself ‘How can I stand out from the crowd?’ For many people, the answer is quite simple – Go and get a postgraduate degree. Not just any postgraduate degree, but an international one. The advantages are too numerous to list but not only will studying abroad give you a global outlook on matters in your field, it also looks great on your CV and will give you the needed edge in the labour market.

Now, as you wonder where to go for your postgraduate degree, you may be surprised to hear that there’s no better place to do it than in The Republic of Ireland. Although Ireland shares a border with the UK, it ranks better in terms of quality of education. Education in Ireland is turning out to be the Emerald Isle’s best-kept secret, with a number of surprising reasons why you should pursue a post-graduate degree in Ireland.

.Ireland is the only English speaking country in the Eurozone: If you’re hesitant about going to a country where you’d have to learn a second language, then not to worry! You don’t need to struggle with trying to learn a new language as you start your studies. Ireland is an English-speaking country and you can be sure that your classes will be taught in English.

.Career prospects are bright: If you want a career in a firm that’s changing the world, then Ireland is the place to be. Most of the world’s top brands and corporations are based in Ireland with leading companies such as Airbnb, Apple, Facebook, Google, Linkedin and Paypal all having their European headquarters based in Dublin.

In fact: nine of the world’s top 10 ICT companies, eight of the 10 top gaming companies, 8 of the top 10 pharma companies, 15 of the top 20 medical device companies, 50 per cent of the world’s leading financial services firms and 5 of the top 10 Forbes’ World Most Innovative Companies have Irish operations. No wonder then that Ireland has such a low unemployment rate.

.You can work while you study: Working while you study is easy

in Ireland. Students will not find it difficult to find part-time work and Ireland has also introduced a new option for postgraduates, allowing international postgraduates to stay up to two years after finishing their degree to work full time. Having two years of international work experience is not only good for your CV but it’ll also be a good foundation for the rest of your career. Since Ireland has one of the highest wages in Europe, this also means you can earn quite a bit of your study cost back.

.Ireland is a home away from home: While it can be challenging being away from home, being in a friendly environment can help deal with homesickness. The Irish are well-known for their friendliness and hospitality. Beyond this, the Irish have a rich culture which you can explore through festivals, food and sight-seeing. There are a number of festivals which happen throughout the year and can keep you entertained. Ireland is also known for breath-taking scenery- castles, forts and landmarks-which dot the landscape. Delve in and let Ireland capture your heart.

Towards this end, Enterprise Ireland, the Irish trade agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets, in close association with the Embassy of the Republic of Ireland, in Abuja is organising an Ireland education fair on September 27 at the Sheraton Abuja, and September 30 at the Sheraton, Ikeja in Lagos.

