Fresh restates commitment to grassroots

Executive Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, has expressed his continued commitment to grassroots football development in North Central Zone of Nigeria. Fresh who made this known through his Special Assistant on media and publicity Mr Olaoluwa Aro, after his tournament “Fresh Youth Cup final” which took place at Rwam Pam Stadium on September 26, in Jos. “Grassroot is my passion and people should see to the positive gains, I haven’t hit my set goals yet”.

“Just to give what I have to the youth, the younger onesthis is only way to get them out of the streets” “So that they can be engaged, there is no politics in this but for us to develop their talents,” he disclosed. Fresh Youth Cup saw FC Way Forward crowned champions as they edged Sauki Oil & Gas FC 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 at full time to take home a cash prize of One hundred thousand Naira (N100,000) while Sauki Got the sum of Seventy thousand Naira only (N70,000). Earlier, Flying Arrows FC finished third knocking off De Blessed FC to claim Bronze and consoled with Fifty thousand Naira only (N50,000).

The tournament had No fewer than thirty-two (37) Grassroots teams in competitive matches. Fresh who is also Chairman, NFF Referees Appointment Committee, Member CAF Technical and Development Committee and recently turbaned as “Saurdana Kwallon Najeriya” by his admirers was keenly involved in organizing the NFF/Zenith Bank U-13 and U-15 Grassroots Programme (North Central Zone) two weeks ago in Abuja.

