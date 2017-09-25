Fuludu warns Enyeama over return to Eagles

Ex-Nigeria international, Edema Fuludu, has expressed fears over recent clamour for Vincent Enyeama’s return to the senior national team. Fuludu said; “Nobody can say that Enyeama has not done well for this country, he is even the most capped Nigerian goalkeeper, but let us not shy away from the truth, we do not need him again.

“I’m not a prophet of doom, if he returns to the national team now, they will rubbish his records. It is better for him to maintain his stand on retirement. “Again, his comeback might be counter-productive to the entire squad. The best thing I think the NFF should do for him is to make him one of the goalkeepers’ trainers. The current goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has won the hearts of every Nigerian and I feel we should encourage him.”

