FUNMILOLA OLOFINJANA: I came into art to make people happy

Mrs. Funmilola Olofinjana, who is a former medical professional turned promoter of Nigeria and its creative industry, speaks with FLORA ONWUDIWE on her venture in life and hardous task of selling Nigeria to the world

Mrs. Funmilola Olofinjana, is trained medical professional with many years of practice as a Respitory Therapist having studied in Florida Miami, the United States of America. Interestingly, Olofinjana, who is from Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, is married to a medical practitioner as well. After many years of practice in different facilities, such as the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, they both resigned and went into selling of medical equipment, but when the couple were visited by the vagaries of life and to eke out a living and keep the family together, she was forced to vie into a strange world by all respects, that is, marketing of Nigeria arts and craft (creative industry), starting first with the making and selling of Nigeria fabrics, beads and other accessories, a journey she described as somehow tortuous but however, fulfilling.

What made you to completely abandon your medical profession for the art and culture? I had to do what I’m doing now because my husband lost his job and I did not get a job. So I had to do something that I could do so that the family could survive. I started by sewing in my house and I employed two tailors in my sitting room. And people love what I was doing. I remembered a lady that came here and admired some of the things that I made. She said can you make for 14 of my friends and that did it for me and I know I was in the right path. These were the shakers and movers of Nigeria in those days. I’m like this is where I am supposed to be.

When I came back from the US to Nigeria, I was working, I saw people that were dying for nothing and I said no, this is not the medicine that I know. I saw people queuing up in the hospital to get treatment. I did a lot for free, I was going back and fro to the US bringing in medicines, and medications, trying hard and bringing in equipment, using the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, at that time. I was going all over the place, a lot of time my own money was involved.

How long could I have done that, so when I got into art and I saw art I made people happy, that was the contrast. In medicine I saw people that were dying for nothing, and when I came into art I made people happy. When they put on your clothes you transform them. You did some jewelry for them. When you say you sell Nigeria, what are those things you sell about Nigeria? I sell our beads, our made in Nigeria furniture, our attires, our bags, everything fashion we take out.

We’ve taken out food, believe it or not kola nut, and bitter kola. Things like these we take out of Nigeria through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and we have worked with them over the years and we do see the result. How did you learn the art of making clothes? From the tailor that I employed. I found out that I’m naturally creative. I design and I give to my tailor to sew. What were your experiences like in some of these countries you exhibited? A lot of these countries depend on the art. Kenya tourism is number one thing that brings in money for them. So they learnt to do things right.

Everything requires training; there is no short cut in life. In West Africa, take Ghana for instance, pays attention to details. Here everybody is looking for money. They don’t want to invest their time, when you invest your time and talent, money will come, but we are putting the wrong thing first. Tourism is huge, you are coming into a country and somebody is meeting you at the airport with a smile, the air condition is working, you are collecting your baggage with ease and the toilets are working. You come out of the airport people are nice to you. People don’t think immediately of what can I grab from this man? In Kenya you can find a hotel of $10 or $50 a night and you will be comfortable. If you want comfort in Nigeria if you don’t go to Sheraton, you can’t find the comfort you are looking for. I don’t know how we are going to do it but we have to start from somewhere and get it right.

The moment you travel from Nigeria by road at the border things are different. I have travelled by road from Nigeria to Cotonou – Togo – Ghana -Burkina Faso – Mali – Senegal. I have done it, so I know what I’m talking about. Once people know that you are a foreigner they know that you have come to do business with their country, the way they handle you is totally different here. But how can we change the situation in Nigeria? There is so much to be done to get it right. The first thing the government has to do is to identify the right people that can organise their shows for them. We have a show (Africa Arts and Craft Expo held earlier in the month) in Abuja that is being organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) but I stopped attending because things were not done properly.

This year they have been calling that things are going to be different, and I hope so. You can see that we are preparing for the show. We are going to pay for the stand. Other countries have always been coming and what they do is to give them stand for free while Nigerians are made to build their own stand. It is not proper, if you are trying to promote your culture or the artistes, and other people bring their own things from their country and you give them stand free and your own artistes are paying for their stand. Most Nigerian artistes cannot afford to pay for stand. And it is not cheap to build a stand. It will cost you N200, 000 to build one. How do you feel being the only Nigerian in some of these countries? I feel bad. In most cases, I just sell, and when they placed an order, I sent it to them.

People don’t want to do business with us when it comes to issue of trust. Maybe they place an order and you want to tell them that they need to pay certain percentage before you can start making their goods and when the goods are ready before sending it to them. This is where the government should come in. The government will have to guarantee you so that if anything happens they would hold them responsible. How well would you say the creative industry has fared in Nigeria? It has not fared well. Not at all, not in the least. There are a few things that are affecting this. For a long time we‘ve had issue with security as nobody wants to come to the country.

Another thing is that we must really learn to do things right, we need to be able to project Nigeria in the right light. Culture is such a wide range especially in Nigeria where we are so blessed. If you move from Lagos to Ibadan, even within Lagos, Badagry is different from what they have in Isale Eko. What they have in Isale Eko is different from what they have in Epe and is so unfortunate that government has not tapped into this. The other thing that is affecting this is the issue of religion, people think once you are into culture you are fetish. Everything is juju, so these are just the areas that I see that are affecting art and culture, a lot of setbacks in Nigeria.

It can only get better and it can still get better because I see the light now at the end of the tunnel. To what extent would you say that the government has promoted the nation’s creative industry? Things are beginning to change I think more with this regime to be sincere with you. I will tell you that because I have been around for over 30 years in this business. I travel all over Africa, I export tourism from Nigeria in terms of art culture, I sell Nigeria, I have seen a change. I’m sure this is part of what the present government is talking about trying to fight corruption and all that.

Art is beautiful. There is nothing you can compare to art. What are some of the things that the government can do to enhance the development and promotion of the creative industry? The most important thing that government can do is taking care of the security. If the security is good people will come to the country. Arts take a lot of preparation, I can speak for myself, if I’m going out, it takes me about six months to really prepare and some exhibitions take about a year. This is the only country that I know in Africa that if we were well organised, Nigerian artistes and designers can get buyers from France, Italy, United States, and from all over the world that want to do business with you even though they don’t want to come here.

They can’t come here because of the issues of security. When I go to Germany, US, Italy, and France for exhibitions, I’m the only Nigerian. At the stakeholders meeting organised by the government sometime ago you mentioned the fact that the richest people in Burkina Faso are the physically challenged artistes but here in Nigeria the reverse is the case. How come this is so? If you cannot make use of your legs you can make use of your hands, so they train you on how to use your hands, if you can’t make use of your hands they train you to make use of your legs. The government will organise shows once in two years, invite people from all over the world to come and buy. Identify shops abroad that can take over those things from you.

You have to go to Burkina Faso to see for yourself, it is unbelievable, it is once in two years, the next one is next year. There are countries in Africa when they produce things, the government will make sure they pay for their airline tickets to take these things abroad, they pay for their stand, they pay for their hotels and these are countries Nigerians call poor countries. And you will find these people their goods in different top shops abroad – Canada and America.

