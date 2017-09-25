Ghana trounce Nigeria 4-1 to lift WAFU Cup

…Niger beat Benin 2-1 in third place game

10-man Black Stars of Ghana scored two penalties as they walloped arch-rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria to claim the West Africa Cup of Nations trophy at Cape Coast on Sunday. Stephen Sarfo puts the hosts ahead in the 43rd minute before Vincent Atinga converted a 57th minute penalty to double the lead for the Black Stars.

Sarfo scored his second goal of the night in the 77th minute and Winful Cobbinah completed the rout with a 93rd minute strike. Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali was able to pull one back for coach Salisu Yusuf’s side in the 95th minute. Nigeria had beaten Ghana in the group stage but it was the Black Stars that were impressive in the final on Sunday.

The Black Stars attacked with pace and defended with grit as the Super Eagles were finding it difficult to create any clear cut chance bar Ali’s 30th minute strike in which deflected off Sarfo. Nigeria had the first major move in the game when the Eagles were awarded a free kick in the 13th minute but Samuel Okpotu’s poor ball was cleared by Atinga.

Goalkeeper Ezenwa Ikechukwu pulled a great save to deny Isaac Twum in the 33rd minute but had no chance against Sarfor who coolly controlled the ball on the edge of the box and fired in a low shot to score Ghana’s first goal.

Salisu tried to react early in the second half with the introduction of Gabriel Okechukwu for John Friday but it was Ghana who increased their pressing and got rewarded with a 57th minute penalty when Patrick Razak who came on some seconds ago was tripped down in the box and Atinga converted the penalty.

