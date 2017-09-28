GITEX: 10 Nigerian start-ups battle for global investments

No fewer than 10 Nigerian tech start-ups are set to compete with their peers from over 60 countries for global attention to their solutions from global investment community, New Telegraph has learnt.

They will participate at the second edition of the Startups Global Movement, which was launched last year at the annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITTEX) in Dubai.

Nigeria government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is promoting the 10 startups at this year’s edition of the GITEX technology expo and conference holding in Dubai from October 8-12.

The country’s tech-ambassadors were carefully selected after a highly-competitive process anchored by the Office for ICT Innovation & Entrepreneurship (OIIE), which is an arm of the NITDA.

The 10 start-ups including Nicademia, SIX, Tattara, Accounteer, Beat Drone, Cloudoria, Dropque, MyPadi, Ward Monitor and MTK E-Learning will represent Nigeria at the event, which is a global rallying ground for funding startups and exposing innovators to mentors and venture capitalists.

GITEX is the premier annual technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa hosting over 185, 000 visitors from more than 140 countries.

This year’s edition will hold at the same Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with the theme: ‘Re- Imagining Realities -Discover Transform Innovate.’

According to NITDA’s Director General, Dr Isa Pantami, who discussed the details in an interview, “Nigeria is promoting three thematic activities for its participation this year on IT investment and exposure of indigenous.”

The activities, he said, are the Nigerian Pavilion, the Startup Innovation Hub, and the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) being put together jointly by the Nigerian government through the NITDA and the UAE government through the DWTC, organisers of GITEX.

The AIF is designed to attract to the Africa’s investment potential in ICT; the AIF will highlight Nigeria’s investment increasing portfolio for ICT investment as the continent’s largest economy and market for ICT.

“The AIF will be drawing participation from the technology business communities in Asia, Europe, the Americas and the rest of Africa,” he said.

Pantami said NITDA’s remains committed to its mandate to build a technology ecosystem that thrives on indigenous manpower connected to the global IT community.

Pantami said young people are a critical focus of NITDA’s agenda to develop the IT sector.

“Our young people are highly talented. With more training, exposure, funding and mentorship, a thriving IT industry can be encouraged to grow within international standards so that we can not only meet our local needs but also become an IT exporting nation,” said Pantami.

Pantami also provided some details of what the solution of each of start-ups is.

According to him, Cloudoria is a web based operating system, helping to improve access to computing in developing countries like Nigeria; Cloudoria is an operating system re-imagined and built on web technology, a single software platform that runs across devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs; SIX –IoT, is an electronic device using Raspberry Pi, Microcontrollers, Sensors and some electronics components. The SIX –IoT device provides Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions to road safety problems.

Also, Nicademia is an online distribution platform for Africa based inspired cartoons while Beat Drone is a drone service provider in the agricultural sector, the solution enable farmers eliminate death of crops before harvest periods using the drones to execute 3D mapping of the farmland to enable proper planning.

Others are Dropque, which is a single-to-use one-way video interviewing tool that enables companies to assess candidates fit early on in their talent acquisition/recruitment process; MTK e-Learning is a rich learning.

