Glo declares another free data day

Customers on the Globacom network have been promised enhanced value on their voice and data recharges as the telecommunications giant declared today, as the next free data day on the network. With the offer, customers would have access to 200 MB free data to enjoy a day of FREE browsing, chatting, streaming, downloading, uploading and lots more.

The move is calculated towards giving them exhilarating moments on the network.

The company had, during the first Free Data Day which fell on August 11, 2017, encouraged customers who are desirous of enjoying the offer to expend N150 on voice calls plus 100MB or N250 on voice calls between Thursday 21st September and Wednesday 27th September, 2017.

According to the telecommunications service provider, the offer is open to all Glo subscribers who met the voice and/or data usage threshold in the week preceding the Free Data Day.

Said Globacom, “The maiden Free Data Day was held on 11th August, and about a month after, we are giving our subscribers another opportunity to get something back from their beloved telecommunications brand. Given the primacy of the internet in contemporary times, subscribers can do exciting things with the free 200MB in their educational, social and commercial pursuits”.

