Go Round to continue promotion chase –Acheru

Media manager of promotion-chasing Go Round FC of Port Harcourt, China Acheru, has revealed that the club will continue to fight until promotion is secured. The club during the week gained a valuable away point against Heartland in Owerri in a goalless draw and are currently occupying the second position on the table.

Acheru said they still have four final matches to play to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League. “The target at the start of the season was promotion and we are still chasing that,” he said. “The players have shown that they are committed to the cause, so we don’t have much problem. “The management has also been supportive, so hopefully we will get the remaining slot in the group behind Heartland.”

League Rendezvous recalls that the sum of N500, 000 was presented to the players of Go Round FC by club President, Felix Obuah, after the team battled to a 0-0 draw in Owerri on Wednesday. The president had promised to give the players N200, 000 for each goal scored in Owerri while two of his associates promised N500, 000 each for a win in Owerri. None of those happened, but after the game, the club president presented N500, 000 to the players for a job well done.

