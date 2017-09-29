Govs to Buhari: We’re ready to take over federal roads

…as FG targets $30bn revenue from non-oil

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to take over the construction and management of some federal roads across the country under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement The governors are expected to prepare and submit to President Muhammadu Buhari a strategic plan that will guide the handover and management process.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,said the deplorable state of roads nationwide was becoming worsening and needed states with the capacity to manage them to intervene.

“Council was highly concerned about the failure of our roads, even after fixing the roads,” Umahi said. The Ebonyi State governor, who was joined at the briefing by the governors of Kwara, Kebbi and the Director General of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, lamented that the axial load of more than 35 tonnes trucks carrying majorly fuel and other goods was responsible for the failing roads nationwide.

NEC, which comprises the governors of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, the Minister of Finance, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, directed the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to also come up with a strategy to regulate the weight of heavy trucks plying the nation’s highways. According to Umahi, council members expressed the worry that after fixing such roads, “they would collapse within six months.”

“We identified that overloading is one of the major factors because in road design, you take an axial load, most of the time you don’t use an axial load of more than 35 tonnes, but we have noticed that a lot of our trucks carrying majorly fuel do 45, 60, 70 tonnes, and that’s a major concern to state governors.

“We said that the Minister for Works and Housing should come up with a strategy to regulate the weight of heavy trucks plying the roads which have been fingered as the root causes of road collapse, Umahi explained.

He noted that: “The state governors are very much concerned about these failures. We are thinking about strategies and we are soliciting that Federal Government gives out some of the federal roads to states so that states can fix the roads through investors and toll the roads.

“And we believe strongly that it will be more effective because with the number of federal roads that is being handled by Federal Government, there is no amount of budget that can fix it. But if some of these roads are given out to state governments and they maintain a handful of it, the roads will be in good condition.”

Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, told reporters that council was informed that there was urgent need to rapidly ramp up non-oil exports as the nation’s future earnings from crude oil face significant headwinds. He said: “The zero oil plan aims at earning at least $30 billion from nonoil sources in the near to medium term as against the current earnings of about $5 billion.

“The objectives of the zero oil plan is to add $150 billion to Nigeria’s foreign reserves over the next 10 years, create 500,000 jobs, lift 10 million Nigerians out of poverty and integrate each state of the federation into the export value chain.”

Bagudu said the focus of the plan is on the export of the following crops – Rice, Wheat, Corn, Palm Oil, Rubber, Hides and Skin, Sugar, Soyabeans and automotive parts, among others. NEC was also informed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development that Nigeria’s destination countries for exports now include Netherlands, China, Iran, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, among others.

In his remarks, the Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, explained that there was absolutely a need to promote export with states taking ownership of the process. He said the Federal Government and states will now work together and collaborate on how to actualise the export promotion plan for the country. Ahmed announced that NEC approved the setting up of a National Committee on Export Promotion. The members include, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Federal Ministry of Transport; Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Others are Governors of Jigawa, Lagos and Ebonyi, the CBN, NNPC, NEXIM. NEC also received an update on the various balances in the special accounts of the Federal Government. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, informed council that the current balances in the Stabilization Account as at September 26 stood at N4,354,300,295.64 while the Development of Natural Resources Account Balance as at September 26 stood at N84,693,588,214.54. The balance in the Excess Crude Account balance as at 22nd September stood at $2,309,577,899.02.

Like this: Like Loading...