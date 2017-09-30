Govt should embark on massive enlightenment on Sukuk –Akintola

Ishaq Akintola is a professor of Islamic Eschatology, Muslim and human rights activist, social commentator as well as advocate of dialogue. Akintola says in this interview with Isioma Madike that other countries use Sukuk bond to strengthen their infrastructural base even as he advises government to urgently embark on massive enlightenment programme it. Excerpts:

How would you react to the controversy that surrounds the issuance of Sukuk Bond by the federal government?

It was needless. Sukuk bond is an ordinary financial instrument. It is harmless. The Federal Government went into Sukuk to diversify investments. Many other countries use it to strengthen their infrastructural base.

There is this fear that it is an attempt to sell Nigeria to Arab nations. Is there any truth in this assertion?

Do Arab nations have a market where they buy other countries? There is no truth whatsoever in that allegation. It is a product of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. That allegation came from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and I pity Nigerians today because of what CAN is doing to this country. Although, ordinary Christians are simple and friendly, the leaders of CAN are spiteful. Their hearts are full of hatred for their fellowmen.

They should be held responsible for the killings and destruction of properties which have occurred several times during religious crisis in this country. They feed their followers with lies. They instigate them against their Muslim compatriots. They mislead them.

The result is that ordinary Christians start to hate their Muslim neighbours. Anger builds up and the Christian community explodes from time to time. CAN is guilty of acrobatic religiosity and the attendant paradoxical criminality.

You know that Sukuk is an Islamic bond that can generate returns to investors without contravening Islamic Sharia law, which prohibits interest. There are so many other bonds which have been issued in this country and this is the first time that an Islamic bond has been issued.

All those bonds issued since Nigeria came into existence have been Christo-Western and the Muslims did not complain even once. But trust CAN to go haywire the moment anything that has the semblance of Islam comes up.

As far as CAN is concerned, everything must favour it and nothing must favour its neighbour. Nothing must be in favour of Muslims. So, where is the principle of live and let live? Where is the spirit of peaceful coexistence? Where is love? Where is tolerance? Where is ‘give’ and ‘take’?

Could it be true also that the World Bank has been involved in issuing Sukuk and the floating of Sukuk Bonds?

Of course yes. The World Bank has created what is called World Bank Group. The Global Islamic Finance Development Centre, which is a knowledge hub for developing Islamic finance globally, conducts research and training, and provides technical assistance and advisory services to World Bank Group client countries that are interested in developing Islamic financial institutions and markets. This can be confirmed by visiting http://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/ global-islamic-finance-developmentcenter. The World Bank Treasury often helps in the issuance of Sukuk.

It is said that non-Muslim countries across Africa, Europe and Asia have instituted Islamic financial system generally and Sukuk in particular. How would you like to react to this?

It is a welcome development. General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) once described Western interest as the greatest evil in the world. Why? He explained it. According to Obasanjo, Nigeria borrowed just $5 billion in 1985. We paid about $25 billion. By 1999 when he became president the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told him that Nigeria still owed $32 billion. This is the crux of the problem. Western interest keeps you permanently in chains whereas Islamic financial system eases your financial obligations.

There are no excruciating increments in money borrowed. You have heard of ‘ethical finance’. This is a term used to describe finance that is put to good social and environmental use. Interest in ethical finance has risen since the 2008 global financial crisis. Now, Islamic finance and Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) funds have become its two fastest areas of growth.

A state in the South-East is said to be the first in the country to submit application for loan to the Islamic Development Bank. Are you aware of that?

Of course yes and it was granted. Yet that state has not been Islamised to date. So, all this talk about Islamisation is politicisation of religion. I call it gymnastic religiosity. Unfortunately this often leads to paradoxical criminality.

This is a situation in which we have proliferation of churches and mosques but there is no commensurate piety, holiness, modesty and innocence. What we have are thieves in the house of God and rogues as title holders. Instead of using religion to promote humanity, CAN is busy fanning the embers of hate and division.

Would you rather see the controversy as an unnecessary strategy to overheat the polity and cast fear and distrust in the minds of the populace?

Exactly! They are exploiting our mass poverty. They know that the more noise they make, the more relevant they appear. But the masses are not aware of this. They swallow the bait of ‘Islamisation’ hook, line and sinker and allow it to create enmity between them and their Muslim neighbours.

What should the government do to assuage the fear of people based on the religious angle being introduced to the bond issue?

Government should embark on massive enlightenment programme on the Sukuk and other issues relating to religion so that the populace may know that the hands of government are clean.

How confident are you that the government would use the bond for the good of the country and its citizenry as be publicized?

I have immense confidence in the government of Muhammadu Buhari. He is frugal. Do you know the number of people that followed Buhari to the recent 72nd United Nations General Assembly? 20. Just 20. Can you beat that? Buhari’s convoy in New York was just four cars.

Niger’s president had a scandalous 33 car convoy. Only 22 people were on his entourage in September 2016. You can’t compare that to the 600 people that followed former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2013. Nigeria’s foreign reserve rose to $32 billion this week. Buhari met an empty treasury. So, I have no iota of doubt in my mind that the bond will be used wisely. Nigeria’s economy will bounce back and strongly too.

What is your advice to Nigerians on this matter?

I urge Nigerians to have faith in fellow Nigerians, particularly Christian- Muslim relations. Nigerians are beautiful people. It is just that we have a few fifth columnists, false alarmists, rebellious subjects and enemies of peace among us. They are very few but they are very vocal. They also occupy positions of authority.

They seek such posts deliberately in order to possess the official tool of oppression. Nigerians should not believe them any longer. We must always investigate their allegations before taking any action. We should not allow people who are always thinking negative to poison our minds against our neighbours or create unnecessary fear in our minds.

Nigerians must set themselves free from the shackles of religious shenanigans, spiritual hypocrites and economic parasites. Nigerians should also have faith in their country and be hopeful. As a Muslim I love my Christian neighbour. I have nothing to fear from him and I want things to remain like that. My free mind gives me peace.

What would you say to religious leaders who are pitching and squaring for a war over the matter?

They are religious jobbers. They are seeking relevance.

Given the debt profile of the country, do you think that we need to sink deeper into debt pang by going for another bond?

Islamic bond is ethical finance. We have nothing to fear. Sukuk is the exact opposite of IMF loan. There is no cut-throat conditionality. Sukuk is fuelling Malaysia’s green growth. See what Dubai has become. What do you think is the secret? Islamic financing, of course!

What other creative way would you recommend to the govt to generate funds for development beside borrowing and bond issuance?

Extravagant and wasteful Nigerians should be taxed by government. Those who throw big parties, those who close our roads for ostentatious spending, all of them should be taxed. Those who slaughter cows to ‘celebrate’ the death of their parents should be taxed.

They should be taxed according to the number of cows they slaughter. What is there to celebrate if you lose your mother? Were you praying for her to die before? What kind of warped thinking is that? Again, those who organise social events where millions of naira is wasted should be probed particularly if they are salary earners. Properties found to be above their legitimate earnings should be seized and forfeited to the government.

