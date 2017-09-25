Group calls on Ayade to probe Ukele communal crisis

A group, Wanikade Professionals, at the weekend, called on the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the remote and the immediate causes of the crisis in Ukele North, which had allegedly claimed more than 150 lives and the destruction of 1,756 houses in June.

The group, which met at Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of the state to review the situation, said a panel of inquiry was necessary to forestall a recurrence of the crisis. A communiqué, which was signed by the Secretary of the group, Miss Blessing Ikade said: “Setting up a panel of inquiry is imperative, not necessarily to find fault or apportion blame on anybody or group, but to establish the immediate and remote causes that led to the two sister-communities taking up arms against each other and causing such destruction and deaths.”

