Group tackles violence against women with disabilities

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Project Alert on Violence Against Women, said it planned to network to stop violence against women and girls with disabilities. Its Executive Director, Mrs. Josephine Effah- Chukwuma, made the disclosure in Lagos. She said that Gender- Based Violence (GBV) against women and girls with disabilities had been going on for long and had also been shrouded in secrecy and silence.

“To address this issue of GBV as it affects women with disabilities, Project Alert on Violence Against Women, with support from CBM and in Collaboration with Disability Rights Advocacy Centre (DRAC), commenced a project titled: ‘Networking to stop violence against women and young girls with disabilities.’

The project is aimed at creating awareness on the various forms of violence, discrimination and exclusion that women with disabilities are subjected to. “While all people with disabilities encounter discrimination and exclusion, women with disabilities suffer second level discrimination and violence because of their sex, disabilities and poor financial status.”

