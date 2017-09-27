Gun attack: Culprits will be arrested, AIG tells Olubadan

Police hierarchy yesterday assured the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, that the gunmen who invaded his palace and shot sporadically during installation of Mogajis and Baales on Monday would soon be arrested. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Mr. Oshodi Glover, gave the assurance when he visited Oba Adetunji at his Popoyemoja palace. Glover, who was in company with the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Odude, and other top-ranking officers, expressed dismay at the way the gunmen desecrated the palace.

He said: “Kabiyesi, it was immediately I heard of what happened here yesterday (Monday) that I decided to come and visit you. I promise you that we are going to pursue the hoodlums and we will make sure they are arrested and brought to book.” Responding, the Olubadan, whose Director of Media, Adeola Oloko, had initially welcomed the team to the palace, appreciated the police boss for his timely visit.

He said: “Whoever does not do it well, does not do it well for himself.. The position we occupy today had been occupied before by others. We are here today, and it is a fact that we don’t know who would be there tomorrow. The fact that we don’t know who would be there tomorrow, should teach everyone a lesson that we should be doing good.” Reinforcing the monarch’s position, Oloko told the AIG that the palace was committed to protection of lives and property of everyone in Ibadanland at all times.

He said: “We are committed to working with the police for the protection of all. What happened yesterday (Monday) was very shocking to say the least.The right to install any Baale or Mogaji is within the power of the Olubadan.

The only centre figure in the chieftaincy declaration is the Olubadan and nobody else has the power to check it except the court. Olubadan-in-Council is an advisory body. It is not a legal body and not a legal entity. The only body that can direct the Olubadan with respect to installation is the government.

We promise to provide you with anything that you may need concerning the investigation.” Immediately the AIG left for Osogbo, the police commissioner went to the Agodi Government Secretariat to attend a security meeting convened by Governor Abiola Ajimobi with the traditional rulers.

