Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, ACP

ACP, six others abducted in Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest in charge of Auchi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adorolo, at Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. Adorolo, who serves as the parish priest of Saint Benedict Church, Iddo 2, Okpella, was kidnapped about 6p.m. on Wednesday. His abduction was the second time in less than one week in the state.

The abductors were said to have swooped on the cleric at a bad spot on Okpella Road while on his way back from Igarra. Adorolo was said to be with other priests, who attended the ‘Month Mind’ of the oldest priest of the Auchi Diocese, the late Fr. Lawrence Balogun, at St. John Apostolic Church, Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area. He was driving his Mercedes Benz 350 ML while in his white cassock as well as in company of a seminarian and a boy living with him before he was kidnapped.

The abductors had flagged his vehicle down and shot sporadically into the air. They dragged the priest into the bush. The gunmen also took the mobile phones of all the occupants of the vehicle. However, Adorolo’s Mercedes car has been recovered and taken to the police station at Okpella where the matter was reported.

When contacted yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident but said that the command had taken steps to rescue the priest. He said: “Immediately it happened, the OC Anti-Kidnapping was contacted and they (policemen attached to the unit) swung into action.

Hopefully, let’s see what happens today.” Also, the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev Gabriel Dunia, yesterday confirmed Adorolo’s kidnap. Dunia disclosed this during a press conference held in Auchi. He said: “Rev Adorolo was on his way back from Auchi to his parish at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Okpella, when he was abducted by gunmen at a bad spot near Okpella about 6p.m. on Wednesday.”

The bishop condemned the incident; pointing out that the abductors committed an abominable act by keeping a priest, who offers selfless service to God and humanity, for ransom. He said: “The abductors have made contact with the church for ransom. The church does not pay ransom as it is not a profit making organisation.”

Dania, therefore, called on security agencies to ensure the release of the priest. Gunmen have abducted an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), identified simply as Mr. Emmanuel, and six others. The victims were kidnapped on Wednesday on the Birnin- Gwari-Funtua Road in Kaduna State.

Emmanuel is serving in Gusau, Zamfara State. He was travelling with members of his family when he was abducted. The ACP and three members of his family were travelling in a Hilux van to his base when they ran into the gunmen who forced their vehicle to a halt. They whisked them away in another vehicle.

It was learnt that another police officer was also abducted with three of his colleagues while travelling in a Sharon bus to Birnin Gwari also on Wednesday. A police source told our correspondent that efforts were on to apprehend the kidnappers as some of those kidnapped were known to the police personnel around Birnin Gwari. The source said immediately the policemen patrolling the Birnin Gwari area got the information that some persons travelling in a Sharon bus had been abducted, they raised the alarm.

It was learnt that one of the kidnapped officers had, during a stopover at a police post, identified himself as their colleague before proceeding on his journey. The officer in question is also said to have inquired about one of the former patrol officers on the route who he said was his friend but was told that he had been transferred to Maiduguri, Borno State. Another source in Birnin- Gwari village also told journalists in Kaduna that a popular businessman from Birnin Gwari known as Danhaza and his driver were also abducted three days earlier while travelling to Kaduna from Birnin Gwari.

He said the two men were travelling in a Golf car on Birnin Gwari–Kaduna Road when they were blocked by the gunmen who led them into the bush and had not been seen since then. Kaduna State government and other states bordering the Kamuku forest which stretches through Birnin Gwari, Zamfara and Katsina among others have been battling to eradicate the menace of kidnaping in that axis. However, efforts to get the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer to comment on the situation were not successful, as he did not pick his call.

