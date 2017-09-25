Gunmen kill three policemen, abduct director in Edo

Tragedy occurred yesterday in Benin, the Edo state capital as three policemen attached to the state command were shot dead by heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers. The officers whose names were yet to be identified as at the time of this report were said to have been posted to provide security for fun seekers at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Oredo local government area of the state when they met their untimely fate.

Besides, the state Director and Chief Executive of the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire was abducted by the gunmen in the process. New Telegraph gathered that the ugly incident occurred at about 5:30 pm. Investigation revealed that the rampaging gunmen had left with the official guns and ammunition belonging to the slain policemen.

It was further gathered that activities at the popular park were disrupted following the incident as many of the fun seekers, parents and their little kids scampered for safety as guns boomed endlessly at the spot. Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe, when contacted last night on phone confirmed the killings and abduction of the policemen.

Nkombe stated that the situation had been brought under control, assuring that the attackers would soon be tracked down as security agencies were on the trail of the killers while security already beefed up in the area. The command also assured members of the public that the zoo was safe for fun seekers. Meanwhile, the remains of the police officers had been deposited at the morgue of the Benin Central Hospital, in the ancient capital town.

