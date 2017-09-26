Hajj: NAHCON airlifts 40,000 pilgrims to Nigeria

Abdulwhab Isa

Abuja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday said it has airlifted 40, 642 pilgrims from the holy land back to the country since the commencement of return airlift which began on September 6 with pilgrims from Gombe State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The pilgrims were airlifted by Max Air, Medview and Flynas in 97 flights operations within 19 days, NAHCHON statement issued by Adamu Abdullahi, said.

NAHCON’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Abdullahi Muktar Mohammed, had assured the nation that all pilgrims will be airlifted to Nigeria ahead of the scheduled allocated time even as he admonished officials of the states pilgrims welfare boards, commission and agencies to ensure that they mobilise their pilgrims for onward movement to King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, as soon as they received communication to do so from the commission.

“The return airlift is going according to the time allotted to the airlines and we strongly believe that all our pilgrims will return home to meet their loved ones even ahead of the deadline we schedule for ourselves,” the chairman noted.

Abdullahi Muktar Mohammed also congratulated the Saudi authorities for the country’s national day, which was celebrated on Saturday while also commending the custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman and the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, for their continued service to Islam and Muslims globally.

The chairman said: “Saudi Arabia has continued to be a shining light for all Muslims across the globe and our prayer is for God to continue to bless this country and its rulers and give them the wisdom to continue serving Muslim Ummah.”

Like this: Like Loading...