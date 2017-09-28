High-level participants for ATCON’s forum

This year’s edition of the 2017 Telecoms Executives and Regulator Forum (TERF) annually organised by the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) in collaboration with InstinctWave is set to attract high-level participation from private and public sectors.

The event, for the first time, according to a statement from the organizers, is also going to feature a special award ceremony to be tagged: the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA).

The forum, scheduled to hold on the 10th of November at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, is the biggest and the most important forums for regulators and policy makers in Nigeria ICT sector. The Awards, NTITA holds at the same venue on the 11th of November.

In its fifth year, TERF has not failed to attract high-level participants from regulatory authorities and technology stakeholders; TERF is an excellent platform for discussion on common policy and regulatory issues in the telecom and technology sector.

According to ATCON, the forum will provide stakeholders with the understanding and knowledge of current policies, regulatory best practices, information on emerging issues and chart the way forward in proving an enabling and sustainable environment for the growth of the most important sector in Africa.

“In the same vein, Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards promises to be a memorable one and the gala night will excite the industry in a fashionable manner. The reputable awards under the umbrella of ATCON and powered by InstinctWave, Africa leading B2B event organizer promises to showcase vibrancy in the sector,” said ATCON.

Winners will be announced to an audience of Nigeria’s most influential ICT and business decision-makers at a sumptuous evening of fine dining and entertainment.

Speaking in the statement, President of ATCON, Mr Olusola Teniola, said the forum would discuss and share best practice on moving the industry forward while the awards has been designed to re-define how excellence in the ever growing ICT services in Nigeria is recognised.

