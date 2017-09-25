Homegrown school feeding meant to address nutrition challenge in the country – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has explained that one of the reasons the Buhari administration’s Homegrown School Feeding Programme was conceived is to address problems of malnutrition, especially regarding primary school pupils.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this earlier today while receiving, at the Presidential Villa, a delegation of Nigerian human nutritionists led by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

Abubakar, who came with leaders of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria had detailed the concerns of Nigerian professional human nutritionists on malnutrition challenges, and how Nigeria is faring regarding the global nutrition targets. The delegation urged the Federal Government to inaugurate a National Council on Nutrition to address the situation.

In his response Vice President Osinbajo noted that the problems of malnutrition is part of the reasons “why we have the Homegrown School Feeding Programme to deal with the issues of human nutrition.”

He added that the Federal Government would be ready to collaborate with States where nutrition issues are most urgent in prioritising the implementation of the school feeding programme. Already, 14 States are benefiting across the country, with almost 3 million pupils being fed daily.

The Vice President stated that the government would consider inaugurating the National Council on Nutrition, urging the experts to come up with an action plan to effectively address the malnutrition challenges in the country.

