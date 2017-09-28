IATA bemoans high airport charges

Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for reduction in airport charges and taxes.

It added that higher charges have denied passengers the full benefits of cheaper air travel, as illustrated in the IATA study covering 2006 to 2016.

Airports in major parts of the world have increased their airport charges and taxes astronomically in the last few years.

Nigeria imposes a levy of $20 on both short and long haul flights leaving the country through airport tax, though below the global average of $23 on a short haul flight and $53 on a long haul flight, which excludes many countries that do not tax flying at all.

Statistics made available to New Telegraph shows that international passengers departing from 13 African airports are charged between $40 and $85.

Included in this group are major destinations such as Accra, Abidjan, Ouagadougou, Nairobi and Entebbe. Djibouti has the highest charges at $89 per passenger (departing and arriving). At another nine airports, passengers are charged $30 to $40.

Within the European Union, it observed that the United Kingdom still has the highest flight taxes with an adult holder of economy short haul ticket flying from a UK airport paying $20 in tax. For a first or business class ticket, the tax paid goes for as high as $41.

Despite the critical role that air transport plays and its significant contribution to the economies of African countries, governments’ policymakers continue to view air transport as a luxury service for the elite.

Directly and indirectly, air transport supports 6.7 million jobs in Africa and contributes $67.8 billion in GDP according to ATAG.

It reiterated that price stimulus of nearly 10 per cent of average tickets costs would have improved Europe’s competitiveness, and potentially generated an additional 50 million passengers, stressing that in turn, that would have unlocked 50 billion Euros in European GDP and created 238,000 jobs.

IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac, said: “Airlines, like all competitive businesses, are in a constant struggle to improve efficiency. Europe’s airports, however, are largely insulated from competitive forces. Europe’s light-handed Airport Charges Directive has failed Europe’s travellers and its own competitiveness by letting airport charges rise.”

