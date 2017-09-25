The Ibadan Declaration South-East, South-South back proposal

The clamour for regionalism gathered momentum recently when leaders and the people of Yoruba nation, reached a consensus on the direction the zone wants the anticipated restructuring of the country to take during a summit in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The zone agreed that the country should return to a proper federation, where the restructured federation will comprise six regions and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The summit held under the chairmanship of legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) and titled: ‘Restructuring: The Yoruba Agenda 2017,” saw speakers and groups taking turn to harp on the need to urgently restructure the country in the interest of peace and development.

A 16-point communiqué issued at the end of the summit read in part: “Summit recalls with nostalgia, the great strides made by the Yoruba nation in the years of self-government up until the abrogation of the federal constitution in 1966 evident in mass literacy, novel infrastructural strides and giant leaps in all spheres of human development.

“Summit noted that the crisis of over-centralization has led to mass misery in across the country with poverty levels at 72 per cent, unemployment rate at 65 per cent internal immigration and internal displacement, security threat in form of Boko Haram, herdsmen and organized crime.

“Summit convinced that Nigeria is careering dangerously to the edge of the slope except urgent steps are taken to restructure Nigeria from a unitary constitution to a federal constitution as negotiated by our founding fathers at independence in 1960, it was resolved as follows: “That Yoruba insists that Nigeria must return to a proper federation as obtained in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions. This has been our position since 1950 Ibadan conference and developments in Nigeria over the last fifty years reinforce our conviction.

“That Yoruba are clear that restructuring does not mean different things to different people other than that a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria can only know real peace and development if it is run ONLY along federal lines.

“That the greatest imperatives of restructuring Nigeria is to move from a rent-seeking and money sharing antidevelopment economy to productivity by ensuring that the federating units are free to own and develop their resources. They should pay agreed sums to the federation purse to implement central services.

“That the federating units- whether states, zones or regions must themselves be governed by written constitution to curb impurity at all levels. Nigeria shall be a federation comprised of six regions and the federal capital Territory, Abuja. That these agreed positions of the Yoruba taken today shall form the basis of negotiations with our partners in the Nigerian project for a united Nigeria based on Justice, peace and fair play.”

President General of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who led a high-powered delegation from the South-East to the summit, said the Igbo is in sync with the South-West on restructuring. His words: “I am here with a large delegation to emphasise Igbo solidarity with this occasion. What is happening today shows that democracy has begun to grow in Nigeria.

“Is it right to be ruled by a document that you are not a party to? What we are saying today is that the people of Nigeria must have a say in the way they are governed. It is not only the Yoruba that are saying it; we, the Igbo, are saying it loud and clear.

Many people have tried to destroy restructuring by saying that it is a ploy by Southern Nigeria to monopolise the God-given mineral resources in the area. Those who are doing this do not love Nigeria. “In a restructured Nigeria, only those who can till their land and produce food will be rich.

All parts of Nigeria are endowed with agricultural resources. California is the largest economy in the world, yet, it is only one state in the United States. California has given birth to richest companies in the world whose founders grew from universities in California. If you give the people the power to develop themselves, they will do well.”

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Albert Horsfall, on his part said Nigeria’s structure was lopsided, stating that it gave undue advantage to a set of people to be at the saddle because of questionable population figure that remained unproven. He said: “The whole issue of restructuring depends on the control of what you or your soil produces. We in the South-South have, for several decades, provided the engine room that runs Nigeria but we are still expecting to be given the privilege to run our own affairs. That is the restructuring that we are talking about.

“The rest of us in the south speak with one voice over restructuring. We believe in one Nigeria but every country must do something and contribute something to the nation. We do not want a system called federalism but based on unitary system of government.

“If you go to the Niger Delta today, despite the fact that we lay the golden egg, our people are still agitating. We are not mad; we are agitating because history repeats itself. “The issue of restructure must start with resource control. That is what we believe. We support the Yoruba motion in its entirety.

The sage, Chief Awolowo is closely related in politics with my father, who was also a leader of the Action Group. We have affinity with the Yoruba and that is why we are here to speak in acknowledgment of what the Yoruba people are doing today.”

