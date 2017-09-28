ICT’ll push Nigeria into digital economy –Council

In a bid to deepen Nigeria’s return to economic growth and diversification, the US-Nigeria Council (USNC) has urged leading American investors to create a competitive information communication technology (ICT) cluster that will further develop Nigeria into a digital economy.

The council made this known at a high-powered business dinner with top US investors with interest in Nigeria at the just concluded 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The dinner according to a statement, was meant to promote partnerships between Nigerian and American companies and to strengthen US-Nigeria commercial relations.

Speaking at the occasion, the co-chair of the USNC, John Coumantaros, noted that there was a need to leverage on Nigeria’s ICT in a bid to further grow the economy optimally.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Sovereign Wealth Fund, Uche Orji, described the work of the council as bringing together “a wide spectrum of stakeholders critical to building Nigerian-American business relations.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the USNC, Eliot Pence, noted that the council’s unique focus was on “facilitating transactions between young entrepreneurs, investors, and companies.”

The dinner was attended by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington; Deputy Counsel-General of Nigeria to the US, Ambassador Hassan Mohammed Hassan, and Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, representing the Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment.

