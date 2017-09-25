IDPs protest in Maiduguri, demand return to Bama

The Bama Initiative for Human Development, an NGO, yesterday in Maiduguri, staged a peaceful demonstration demanding the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their respective communities in Bama. The group’s Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Hassan, said that the IDPs would want to return and continue their normal activities in view of the prevailing peace in the state.

Hassan noted that about 70 per cent of the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects had been completed in the area, saying that they were tired of living as displaced persons. “We are in Maiduguri for more than three years without meaningful means of livelihoods. The condition of our people is pathetic.

“The elongation in the process of returning displaced persons to their homes is moving at a snail pace and exposed them to unbearable conditions. “We could no longer send our children to school; many have died of hunger and starvation.

Most of us live on host communities and no one is supporting us,” Hassan stated. He said that most of them were traumatised, coupled with serious neglect and poor living condition, adding that they are ready to trek back to Bama.

The Police, however, stopped the demonstrators from embarking on the trek and urged them to drop the idea because of safety. Mr. Damian Chukwu, the Police Commissioner in the state, said that the group had not notified the command over their planned return to Bama.

He advised the IDPs to dialogue with the state government and other stakeholders over their demand so that adequate preparations would be made. In his reaction, Governor Kashim Shettima urged the IDPs to cooperate with government to fast-track the completion of rehabilitation projects in the town. Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor, Communication and Media Strategy made this known in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

“It is to the government’s advantage if IDPs return home because their return will lessen economic burden of supporting them as displaced persons. “The greatest wish of the governor is the safe and dignified return of all IDPs to their communities. Much as he wants the IDPs to return, he is also concerned about their safety,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...