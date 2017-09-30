IFCOD premieres One Language, Dance of the Rivers in Lagos

The stage is set for the premiere of One Language, a musical, and Dance of the Rivers, a total theatre piece, in Lagos. Produced by the International Festival of Contemporary Dance (IFCOD), a subsidiary of Mina Dance School, the premieres will hold on October 21 and 22 respectively at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of the activities for the festival of contemporary Dance (IFCOD).

Announcing the hosting of the festival and the premiere of the two plays, Convener of ICOD, Mrs. Elo Inyeinengi-Etomi, stated that “regardless of race, gender, religion and man’s conflict with man, God has created us the same and we speak one language more than we think or know. Directed by Segun Adefila, One Language is a musical uniting all continents and peoples of the world. Dance of the Rivers, directed by Dan Kpodoh, is a total theatre of dance, music and drama. ”This production makes you one with the culture of our birth. If you have forgotten, you will remember, if you remember, you will be proud of being a Nigerian. Join us as we embark on a journey with Sokari, Ehi tries to find his way back home following the River Niger to meet his people. Learn the culture, history, dance, crafts, problems, riches and life that flow through the river in his blood and ours as well.” According to her, the international festival of contemporary dance is a platform set up to sustain the performing arts by developing a hub for resources from performing arts students, youths, theatre practitioners, arts sponsors, investors, and other creative enthusiasts.

“IFCOD is committed to building effective collaboration and partnerships with individuals, organisations, agencies and stakeholders in order to achieve shared goals. “Her top goal is to create career path for the Nigerian youth and network opportunities for effective training in the Performing Arts. “It is said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child but it takes a community to build a career’. IFCOD provides that community platform, offering mentorship, networking and skill building opportunities delivering excellence for everyone engaged in the Arts. We provide a unique and valuable melting pot where professional theatre and up-and-coming artistes, students, and community youths all with divergent artistic flavours meet, interact, play, and debate.” She added that with its vision, IFCOD, with strong partnership of stakeholders such as National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Heritage Bank, has produced a youth-driven artistic platform for more than 200 young people.

Like this: Like Loading...