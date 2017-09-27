Ighalo: World Cup ticket, motivation for Eagles

…as Rohr names unchanged squad for Zambia

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, on Tuesday said the ticket to the next World Cup in Russia was enough motivating factor for the entire Nigerian team. Ighalo argued that because most of the players were yet to appear at the World Cup and are fired up to clinch the ticket in the forthcoming match against Zambia next month.

He said Zambia were standing between them and the World Cup ticket but assured Nigerians the Chipolopolo would be crushed when the two sides meet on October 7 at the Godswill Apkabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“I’m happy to be called up again because it’s always a great honour to play for my country,” Ighalo told BBC Sport. “We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo, we cannot engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch. “I’ve never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues we all want to be in Russia, this is like a final for us.”

Meanwhile, coach Gernot Rohr on Tuesday named an unchanged 23-man squad for the crucial World Cup qualifier. Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is named again after he was forced to withdraw from September’s two games against Cameroon due to injury.

Leicester trio of Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also included, while former England youth international Ola Aina could make his long awaited debut. Experienced China-based duo of captain John Mikel Obi and Ighalo, as well as Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses complete a strong squad.

The Super Eagles are top of Group B with ten points, while Chipolopolo lie second with seven points following a 1-1 draw with Cameroon and home and away triumphs over Algeria. Three-time African champions Nigeria first appeared at the World Cup in 1994, where they reached the second round. They also played at the 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

